Russian Broadcasters Tap IMT for Sochi Coverage

SOCHI, RUSSIA—Integrated Microwave Technologies is supporting various Russian broadcast entities at the Sochi Winter Games, covering the events with more than 30 Nucomm CamPac2 wireless camera systems (CP2).

The broadcasters—ANO Sports Broadcasting (Panorama), the official Russian broadcaster of the Games, and VGTRK, the all-Russia State Television and Broadcasting company—are using the systems, which comprises the CamPac2 camera-mounted transmitter and Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver, Sony RPS (Remote Paint System) camera control and digital voice intercom package.

“IMT is no stranger to these major sporting events, having supported nearly 30 previous games,” says IMT Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “We fully understand the specifics of the environment in terms of working in the 7.1-7.7 GHz Russian frequency band and what is required to cover an event of this scope.”

Prior to deployment for the Winter Games in Sochi, IMT conducted a full inspection and upgrade of all units in the field. It is providing on-site support at the games, employing a full team of technicians to handle any last-minute queries. In addition, the company has established an emergency service center in the UK to handle replacement-unit requests and larger module repairs/replacements quickly. IMT has a spare bank of gear available to support customers at the games, which are covered under warranty, in the unlikely scenario of equipment failure.