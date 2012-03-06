RUSHWORKS - A-LIST Automation

RUSHWORKS is unique in offering Automation and Production systems for Broadcast, PEG, Houses of Worship, and Internet TV channels. All systems stream to virtually any viewable device.



A-LIST Automation features up to four SD or HD playback channels in a chassis, with ‘live’ input pass-through and recording, and multiple layers of downstream graphics including bugs, crawls, and EAS. Multiple playback formats are supported, with real-time up-conversion from SD to HD.



REMO II is a ruggedized portable SD/HD integrated production system. Designed for single-operator location production of multi-camera shows using a touch screen and PTZ cameras, it supports up to 8 inputs, automatic links of lower-third graphics to user-defined presets, playlist creation, and much more. Best of all … NO CAMERA OPERATORS REQUIRED!



VDESK II utilizes the same software and interface as REMO II, but without the ruggedized portable configuration, and a larger touch screen interface.



Website:www.rushworks.tv/



