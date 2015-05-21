Rugby World Cup Gets Connected with SIS LIVE

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND – In pursuit of catching every scrum, ruck and try at September’s Rugby World Cup, the Independent Television Network has brought on SIS LIVE to supply connectivity services for all tournament coverage. SIS will provide coverage from the opening ceremony as well as 48 matches from 13 stadiums across the U.K.

SIS LIVE teleport in MediaCityUK

SIS LIVE will install new fiber connectivity at all rugby locations, including Wembley, Twickenham, Millennium and the Olympic Stadium. The broadcast connectivity company will also provide 10 single and three dual antenna uplinks with over 1000 hours of satellite capacity and fiber links.

Video, audio and communication feeds of the matches will be delivered to ITV and global distributors through SIS LIVE’s fiber networks and satellite links. The company will also use its uplink trucks and large broadcast teleports and Network Operation Centers in Milton Keynes and at MediaCityUK.

The 2015 Rugby World Cup will take place from Sept. 17 – Oct. 31 throughout England.