Q-TEC Selects Pablo Rio for 4K

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Quantel announced that Tokyo post house, Q-TEC Inc, has invested in a turnkey Pablo Rio 4K HFR color and finishing system to provide post production services to its animation department. Q-TEC now has a total of 18 Quantel systems in house making it the largest Quantel-based post facility in the world.



Based in Akasaka, Tokyo, QTEC is one of Japan's leading post production houses providing editing, CG/VFX production, 3D conversion, offline editing and DI services for animation projects.



Pablo Rio runs on high-performance PC hardware and exploits Nvidia Maximus multi-GPU technology, with realtime performance at 4K 60p and beyond. Pablo Rio is available as software only and as a range of Quantel-backed turnkey systems.

