PlayBox Technology completes extensive turnkey project

PlayBox Technology has successfully completed an extensive turnkey project to provide Antenna Ltd, one of the main television networks in Cyprus, with a complete, all new MCR. Designed, supplied, installed and commissioned by PlayBox Technology, the MCR is now on-air running three sports channels for Cytavision, the TV platform of CYTA. The project, which also included customer training, was completed in conjunction with partner Vavel Netmedia and installed at Antenna Ltd’s facilities in Nicosia.

The MCR has a wide range of PlayBox Technology equipment, including three servers each comprising AirBox playout and automation, and TitleBox on-air dynamic graphics. A fourth server provides N:M backup controlled by a Multi-Backup Manager. Three CaptureBox servers are available for ingesting new video material. QCBox checks the quality of the material ready for transmission and includes loudness monitoring. AlarmBox reports any urgent problems. Other system elements comprise 32TB of Direct-Attached Storage (DAS), and 8TB of Network-Attached Storage (NAS) as well as a further TitleBox for offline preparation.

The project also includes the third-party equipment required to complete the MCR with audio and video network infrastructure, voiceover booths for adding commentaries and a Harris 64 x 64 matrix. After installation, full training was provided followed by attending the first week of live operations.

The contract was placed with PlayBox Technology for its performance, reliability and the expandable and flexible workflow, as well as for its competitive price. Currently all playout channels are running in SD but can be changed to HD when required.