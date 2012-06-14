PESA showcases Jaguar 3G-SDI fiber matrix switcher

PESA will present its Jaguar 3 64 x 64 series fiber-optic routing switcher with an optional backplane design that uses MiniCube Miniature Form Pluggable (MFP) transmitter technology at InfoComm 2012 (Booth N1327), which runs June 13-15 in Las Vegas. Developed by Advanced Fiber Products, MFP technology establishes a new approach to LC-type fiber connectivity that saves space and uses less power.

Offering up to 64 x 64 high-speed fiber-optic ports, PESA’s Jaguar 3 routing switcher offers MFP technology for compact fiber-optic switching. Two shared backplanes allow I/O ports in groups of 32 for either 75V BNC or MFP LC fiber. The Jaguar 3 can route all SMPTE and ITU standard serial digital video signals, and it supports embedded audio and other ancillary data for SDI, HD-SDI and DVB/ASI broadcast sources. For digital cinema, the Jaguar 3 can easily be configured to support SMPTE S372 for dual-link HD-SDI.

With the MFP optional fiber backplane, HD signals can be transmitted up to 10km. Data rates from 50Mb/s up to 3Gb/s are supported. All inputs are auto-equalized, while outputs are auto-sensed and reclocked to the appropriate transport stream. For nonstandard formats, reclockers can be bypassed to allow any data rate up to 3Gb/s. Two independent reference inputs allow easy selection of sync using either black burst or tri-level sync source.

With MFP modules, both vertical and right-angle pluggable cages are available, resulting in a 50 percent smaller footprint. With vertical-mount cages, hot-pluggable fiber connections can be loaded in the same backplane space as a standard BNC port, which simplifies product packaging and increases product performance. Plus, MFP video transceivers use up to 40 percent less power than traditional video optical transceivers.

The 2RU Jaguar 3 frame features front-load, hot-swappable card sets and includes slots for optional redundant power supply/control modules. It can be configured to support a variety of control interfaces, including Ethernet, RS-232 or PESA’s PERC2000 control system. It also includes PESA’s CATTRAX software, which provides a network interface for diagnostics, setup and switching by multiple users. For pushbutton control, the Jaguar 3 offers three styles of local or remote panels.