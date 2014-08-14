Peer Profile, Ed Lister, Freelance Producer & Camera Operator, Flagtime Films
Describe your facility: We produce high quality video for both broadcast & web, specializing in commercials, music and live events.
Top two or three tech trends you hope to track at IBC: 4K production developments, emerging camera formats.
Biggest tech upgrade you’ve got to plan for: Facilitating 4K production is an upgrade that we wish to develop.
What's your favourite restaurant in Amsterdam: Without a doubt Toro Dorado steak house!
