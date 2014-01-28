Panasonic to Shoot Sochi Olympics Opening in 4K

SOCHI, RUSSIA—Panasonic will record the opening ceremony of the Sochi Winter Olympics in 4K with the cooperation of the International Olympic Committee and Olympic Broadcasting Services. The footage will be used as the company’s own video production materials.



Panasonic has also delivered AV equipment to the 22nd Olympic Winter Games, which take place Feb. 7-23.



The company has supplied equipment to the competition venues and the Olympic-related facilities in various product areas, including LED large screen displays, audio systems, broadcasting equipment, projectors, Viera TVs and HD visual communication equipment. Additionally, Panasonic says it has supplied more security cameras to the than for any past Games, and the supply of LED screen displays is the 'largest ever by area' in the history of the Winter Olympics.



Panasonic will also cooperate with the IOC, Sochi Olympic Organizing Committee and OBS, to provide support during the competition.