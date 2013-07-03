OASYS, Disk Archive join forces for multichannel playout with archive solutions

OASYS Automated Playout announced it has formed a strategic alliance with Disk Archive Corporation. The alliance allows OASYS to offer its clients a modern, scalable and reliable media archiving system for their playout facility that is fully integrated with the company's playout solutions.

ALTO is based on a unique variant of the MAID architecture with totally independent control of each disk in a densely packed array of affordable "green" drives, which are designed to support spin-down operation. Any individual disk that is not reading or writing is switched off, saving power and greatly extending disk life. The result is a cost-effective alternative to data tape library with fast access, no planned maintenance and higher security than simple RAID storage. It is designed to provide an ideal archive for transmission-ready content in multichannel playout environments supporting removable media for vault storage, media transportation and disaster recovery.

The ALTO Content Library is used by OASYS as the central shared storage between OASYS Player servers. The OASYS Media Library indexes all the content stored on the ALTO, creating a metadata XML for each media file. OASYS Media Manager manages the movement of media files to the OASYS Player servers as demanded by each channel's schedule.