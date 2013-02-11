NuGen Audio to Display New Loudness Tools at the NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, NuGen Audio will display LM-Correct and VisLM V1.6, new loudness correction tools that support regulatory compliance while preserving audio quality.



For the first time, LM-Correct is now available as a file-based program, taking its real-time loudness analysis and correction capabilities outside the Avid environment. LM-Correct is a complete solution for fixing or fine-tuning audio for loudness compliance.



NuGen Audio will also show VisLM V1.6, a visual loudness metering plug-in now available in Avid AAX format and 64-bit OS X. With detailed loudness measurement and logging, VisLM provides ITU, ATSC and EBU standard-compliant tools to measure, compare, and contrast loudness. It simplifies compliance by showing true-peak level metering (inter-sample accurate level monitoring), loudness range (to decide how much dynamic compression to apply), among other loudness tools.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. NuGen Audio will be at booth SU8918.



