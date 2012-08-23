New M2 Optics fiber-optic simulator features removable modules, scalability

A new, totally modular fiber optic simulator that can be user-configured for physical network emulation and other applications such as equipment certification is being introduced by M2 Optics of Raleigh, NC.

The Fiber Lab Flex Optical Fiber Testing Platform is a 19in rack-mountable instrument which accepts up to 10 removable modules that provide users with virtually unlimited configuration flexibility and scalability. Each module can be filled with up to 10km of any fiber type or brand and be supplied with any standard connector, allowing for the mixing of different lengths and a “build-as-you-go” system yielding totally repeatable results.

Featuring modules which can be used in the Fiber Lab Flex Optical Fiber Testing Platform or separately on a desktop, a fully loaded module with 10km of fiber weighs only 4.75lbs and measures 9.5” x 1.5” x 11”. Typical applications include physical network simulation with multiple fibers in the laboratory, equipment certification using a mix of fiber types, product development, quality control and latency testing.

The Fiber Lab Flex Optical Fiber Testing Platform is priced according to fiber type and length configurations. Each module can be purchased separately.