New Low-Latency, High-Density LX-MADI PCIe Sound Card at IBC2014

Digigram has announced that it will showcase the new LX-MADI PCI Express (PCIe) sound card at IBC. This latest addition to the company's range of sound cards engineered for broadcast applications is designed to provide radio and television broadcasters with low-latency performance and reliable multichannel synchronous audio PC connectivity in high-density audio production and automation applications.

"With the new LX-MADI PCIe card, users can establish a high permanence-of-service bridge between the PC-based content management world of digital audio workstations and automation systems and the legacy synchronous audio world based on AES10 standard Multichannel Audio Digital Interface (MADI)," said Pascal Malgouyard, head of product marketing at Digigram. "This approach simplifies the systems required to support key broadcast processes while ensuring the continued quality and reliability of audio signals."

Equipped with an optical MADI interface, Digigram's new LX-MADI PCIe sound card supports a 64/64 I/O channel count with low roundtrip latency down to 3 milliseconds. An embedded 64x64 matrix gives users routing and direct monitoring capabilities, along with record and play functions. Because the LX-MADI PCIe sound card is a hardware solution, it offers high stability regardless of the computational load presented by other applications running on the host system, such as editing, processing, ingest, and playout.

