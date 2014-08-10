New Euro Subsidiary for Plura Broadcast

Ahead of next month’s IBC exhibition in Amsterdam, Plura Broadcast has formed Plura Europe GmbH, a new subsidiary.

Ray Kalo (pictured), President and CEO of Plura Broadcast, has been appointed as MD of Plura Europe GmbH. The company will announce a second

executive appointment later this month. That executive will be based in Plura Europe GmbH’s office in Wuppertal, Germany, which will open in September. By establishing headquarters and local product assembly in Germany, Plura Europe GmbH will also minimize costs for customers, eliminating tariff codes and customs complications associated with product importing and exporting.

According to Kalo, the formation of Plura Europe GmbH is the first step in a strategic plan to boost the company’s presence in Europe and surrounding regions. Initially, the company will emphasize the I/O connectivity options of Plura monitors, which are ideal for the fibre-rich architectures common in mobile trucks and fixed playout centres across Europe and surrounding regions. Kalo said the company is also well-versed in test and measurement equipment and software, character/template-driven graphics generators, and other broadcast and production solutions that have established Plura Broadcast as a leading supplier across the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.

“On the technology side, Plura products and solutions offer a wide range of diversity and flexibility for broadcasters worldwide that solve the problems of connectivity limitations in signal monitoring,” said Kalo. “From a business perspective, the formation of Plura Europe GmbH will strengthen our means of customer engagement across many unique business cultures, which will improve our depth as a global operation. We will also better serve our customers in Europe and neighbouring regions by bringing local sales, marketing and technical support initiatives closer to their operational bases.”