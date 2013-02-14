NEP Labs expands

NEP has announced a significant expansion of NEP Labs, the company's research and development branch dedicated to creating innovative new technologies for mobile broadcasting professionals. Jeff Joslin, previously NEP's vice president of engineering, has moved into a newly created position as vice president of NEP Labs and chief engineer, reporting to Chief Technology Officer George Hoover.

Created in 2011, NEP Labs is responsible for several key innovations designed to streamline and simplify engineering tasks aboard NEP's industry-leading fleet of mobile broadcast units. One such system, spearheaded by Joslin, is nSight — a real-time automatic system for monitoring, controlling and troubleshooting broadcast facilities. In addition to solution development, NEP Labs is involved in scientific evaluation and grading of products in order to guide equipment purchase decisions.

The expanded focus on NEP Labs is a direct result of NEP's commitment to serving its clients and improving internal processes and workflows.

With Joslin's new role, NEP Labs is now staffed with two full-time resources and one part-time developer, with plans to expand the staff further in 2013. The organization's focus for this year includes prioritizing projects in the pipeline and identifying those that will add the most value for the entire NEP family of companies, including the mobile units division. A center of expertise for NEP Labs is to work with manufacturers who provide highly sophisticated and yet generic broadcasting technologies, and then simplify and tailor the solutions to meet the specific requirements of live mobile television production workflows.