NBCU, Verizon to offer TV Everywhere to FiOS users by early next year

NBCUniversal and Verizon announced a wide-ranging agreement that will allow Verizon FiOS TV customers to watch the entire portfolio of broadcast and cable networks of NBCUniversal live and on-demand via multiple platforms, including over-the-top (OTT) — both in and out of the home — beginning early next year.

To access the online programming, Verizon customers must subscribe to FiOS TV.

The TV Everywhere rights for the networks of NBCUniversal are part of a broader agreement for Verizon FiOS TV customers, which also includes the full suite of cable networks from NBCUniversal: USA, Bravo Media, cloo, Chiller, CNBC, E!, G4, MSNBC, mun2, NBC Sports Network, Oxygen Media, Style Media, Syfy, Telemundo Media and Golf Channel, as well as retransmission consent for local NBC and Telemundo-owned stations.

In addition, the long-term agreement includes rights to carry the Olympic Games as well as carriage of Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, Comcast SportsNet Mid Atlantic, The Comcast Network-Philadelphia and Comcast SportsNet New England.

“This comprehensive agreement benefits our viewers and Verizon’s FiOS TV customers by making programming available across NBCUniversal’s vast content portfolio wherever the viewer goes on any device,” said Matt Bond, executive vice president, content distribution, NBCUniversal.

Added Terry Denson, vice president of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon, “As Verizon continues to expand our suite of programming across multiple devices, it’s imperative that we offer our FiOS TV customers access to all that NBCUniversal has to offer.”

The agreement also promised to continue to make NBCU content available for online delivery by competing distributors. The deal follows a similar TV Everywhere carriage deal that was part of a larger agreement with Cablevision last month.