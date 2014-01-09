NBCOlympics.com to Offer Original, Digital-Only Programming

STAMFORD, CONN. —In addition to delivering more than 1,000 hours of live streaming coverage of the upcoming Sochi Games, NBCOlympics.com will deliver digital-only original programming for verified cable, satellite and telecommunications customers.



The video offering, new to the Winter Olympics, will include “whip-around” competition coverage from Gold Zone; a daily figure skating news and highlights show, Olympic Ice; and regular news updates throughout each day of competition via the platform’s Olympic News Desk updates.



Beginning Feb. 8, Gold Zone, an exclusive video channel on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports Live Extra app, will offer more than 100 hours of coverage of popular live action from the games. The channel, which will stream 7 a.m. -3 p.m. ET on most days, will allow verified viewers to experience multiple events in real-time.



Gold Zone may take viewers from a freestyle skiing final to the conclusion of an exciting ice hockey game, in real time, enabling them to catch the most exciting Olympic action whenever and wherever it’s happening.



Hosts Andrew Siciliano and Ryan Burr will provide context to the streaming content and will keep fans up-to-date.



Olympic Ice, a studio show available on NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports Live Extra, will offer verified viewers a comprehensive review of figure skating news and highlights day during the games. It will air at 5:30 p.m. ET on most days, from Feb. 7-21.



Russ Thaler will host the 30-minute show, and will be joined by analyst and 2002 Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Sarah Hughes.



Hosted by Julie Donaldson, Olympic News Desk updates will stream periodically throughout the day and unauthenticated on NBCOlympics.com.



Fans can follow the Gold Zone on Twitter via @NBC_GoldZone.