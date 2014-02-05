NBC Olympics' Taps Scheduall for Resource & Transmission Management

(HOLLYWOOD, FLA. & SOCHI, RUSSIA—Scheduall, a provider of ERM solutions to media, broadcast and transmission businesses, will provide transmission and resource management to NBC Olympics during its production of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, Feb. 6-23.

This is the seventh time that NBC Olympics has turned to Scheduall's advanced resource management solutions to orchestrate the logistics of people, equipment, locations and transmission feeds.

"We are privileged to contribute to the success of the NBC Olympics broadcast for the seventh consecutive time," said Stefan Nied, Vice President, Worldwide Operations, Scheduall. "We approach each Games with broad industry knowledge and expertise, combined with intimate understanding of the needs for NBC Olympics during the Games. This empowers NBC Olympics to execute complex transmissions flawlessly."

Prior to its first Scheduall implementation for the Athens Olympic Games in 2004, NBC Olympics relied on a manual process for managing and scheduling feeds. Scheduall manages critical information such as video router assignments and satellite uplink scheduling, and automatically passes the information to downstream systems to facilitate on-air coverage for each feed.