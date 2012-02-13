NAB Show Addresses the 'Great Content Shift'



The 2012 NAB Show will focus on the theme "The Great Content Shift: Defining Your Evolution," addressing how new paradigms in consumption are forever changing the way we create, manage, deliver and monetize content. These changes are forcing industries, businesses and individuals to reevaluate expectations, technologies and strategies for the future.





Marina Gorbis In a two-part General Session titled "Making Sense of the Great Content Shift," Marina Gorbis, executive director of the Institute for the Future, will discuss the seismic shifts impacting the digital world as people demand content anytime, anywhere. The session is open to all registered attendees.



Gorbis, a native of Odessa, Ukraine, will outline the top five trends that will shape the future of the broadcast and telecommunications industries on both an organizational and individual level. Attendees will then participate in a Q&A session with Gorbis live via social media.



"NAB is pleased to have a renowned expert on the shifts in the modern digital landscape join us for a conversation at NAB Show," said Executive Vice President, Conventions and Business Operations, Chris Brown. "Marina Gorbis offers a truly unique perspective on how digital media affects global interactions."



Institute for the Future (IFTF) is an independent, nonprofit research company that examines topics such as work and daily life, technology and society, health and health care, and global business trends. Gorbis has worked with hundreds of organizations in the business, education, government and philanthropy sectors on projects to improve innovation capacity, develop strategies, and design new products and services. Gorbis led IFTF's Technology Horizons Program, focusing on interaction between technology and social organizations.



Before joining IFTF in 2006, Gorbis created the Global Innovation Forum, a project comparing innovation strategies in different regions. She also founded Global Ethnographic Network (GEN), a multiyear ethnographic research program aimed at understanding daily lives of people in Brazil, Russia, India, China, and Silicon Valley. She has been a guest blogger on BoingBoing.net.