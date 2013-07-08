Mercedes-Benz installs Renkus-Heinz Iconyx array

Installing a high-end speaker system into a manufacturing plant may not seem the most obvious way to allocate resources, but the automotive industry is known for featuring premium sound systems in its product lines. The Mercedes-Benz plant located in Vance, AL, is the site of many corporate events and press presentations. To reflect a commitment to audio excellence in their cars, Mercedes-Benz executives recently decided to upgrade the audio component in the Alabama facility, and turned to Xerox Audio Visual Systems for help.

The room itself poses some extreme sonic challenges. Hardwood floors with no off-axis paneling causes sound waves to bounce around harshly, making the sound “like a school gym,” according to Andre Garcia, Director of Engineering at Xerox Audio Visual Systems. To minimize these issues, the company advised the installation of a Renkus-Heinz Iconyx array, in part because the speakers are steerable. This flexibility allows the operator to point the audio in ways that minimize unwanted reflections.

For more information on Renkus-Heinz, visit the company website, www.renkus-heinz.com.