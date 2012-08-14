Mediaproxy—Erik Otto, CEO

Q. What broad technology trends do you think will be front-and-centre at IBC2012?



Over-the-top (OTT) broadcast services are likely to continue the momentum built over the past year. Resolution on mobile devices is increasing and very soon the majority of OTT contents will be HD. Traditional broadcast will hopefully also get an extended preview of 4K production and transmission. Furthermore, the continued quest to reduce overall operational cost whilst increasing the level of QoE for their customers will be the driving factor for punters this ye

ar.



Q. Any thoughts on how the current economic climate will affect the show?



It will certainly be interesting to see how the current volatile economic environment in Europe will affect the show. Broadcasters are dealing with thinning budgets and a changing landscape due to the ever-increasing penetration of mobile devices and seemingly insatiable appetite for content and interaction. Connecting with vendors and partners to investigate possible solutions will be key to their future success and IBC provides the perfect platform.



Q. What’s new that you will show at IBC2012 and that broadcasters should look for there?



Apart from the latest version of our flagship LogServer compliance logging and monitoring system for baseband and transport stream sources, we are excited to be launching our new LogServer IP product covering multi TS recording and monitoring, review, extraction and transcoding for any non-encrypted and encrypted transmission streams. This will also include our new software-based Monwall IP multiviewer application with easy-to-configure custom layouts, extensive monitoring capabilities covering transmission stream errors, loudness, closed captions, SCTE-35 and EIT events.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?



With more than 10 years experience in logging and monitoring, Mediaproxy has established itself as a highly trusted partner for critical regulatory recording requirements. Extensive investment in research and development allows us to be ahead of future customer requirements. With the announcement of the new LogServer IP product Mediaproxy now also extends its reach into providing a most cost-effective software-based solution for TS logging and monitoring combined with integrated multiviewer.



Q. Last year I asked whether 3D was Hope, Hype or In Between. This year I want to know similar thoughts on “social media and broadcasters.”



The excitement around 3D has certainly hit a plateau, seeing it has not had the desired impact with mainstream broadcasts. On the other hand the exponential growth in tablets and smartphones has seen consumers wanting to interact with traditional broadcasts and online webcasts in real-time. This allowed social media to solidly establish itself as a way to not only interact with others when watching a program, but directly with the broadcasters themselves, providing instant feedback and commentary. Managing this new way of communication with its customers efficiently will be key for broadcasters to capitalise on new opportunities. Also with ever-increasing regulatory scrutiny, ensuring this new content is compliant will require careful consideration.



Q. Where are you based? Anything else we should know about your company?



Mediaproxy is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, and has pioneered developing professional products for broadcasters since 2001. We have an extensive network of partners and system integrators around the world and our global customer base is currently recording in excess of 5,000 channels.



Q. How many years have you been going to the IBC show and what’s your fondest memory? What’s your favourite restaurant or pub?



We have been coming to IBC for seven years. Even though it’s a 30+-hour trip from our office, we are always very excited to be in Amsterdam and connect with all our customers and partners throughout Europe. It’s impossible to single out a location, but we enjoy the vibrant atmosphere around town during the show.



