Livestream Launches New Switchers at NAB Show
NEW YORK —Livestream is rolling out three new production switchers; the Livestream Studio HD50, HD900 and HD1700, available for pre-order.
The HD50 is a semi-portable, five-input model featuring digital HD for $6,999 manufacturer’s suggested retail price. The Livestream Studio HD900 is a nine-input rackmount model priced at $14,999. The rackmount Livestream Studio HD1700 has 17 inputs goes for $24,999.
Livestream Studio features include HD live Inputs and outputs: HD-SDI, HDMI, Analog and AES EBU Audio; Full field-rate multiview to preview cameras in real time with audio level overlays; live transitions audio mixing and monitoring; overlay, transparency, dynamic text titling, live countdown, picture in picture; two downstream keys; full-res 100 Mbps recording to Blackmagic’s MJPEG AVI; multiformat playback; live streaming encoder for the Livestream platform, YouTube, Ustream and others.
Livestream will be in booth No. SL10716.
