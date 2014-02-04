Linear Acoustic Controllers Used to Ensure Consistently Good Olympics Audio

NEW YORK—Linear Acoustic’s Upmax v4 soundfield controllers will play an integral part in the delivery of quality audio from the Sochi, Russia 2014 Olympic Winter Games venue. David Mazza, senior vice president of engineering at NBC Olympics and Tim Carroll, chief technology officer of the Telos Alliance and founder of Linear Acoustic, recently announced that more than 40 Upmax v4 units will be deployed throughout the Olympic Games to ensure consistently high-quality audio for network broadcasts.



“Linear Acoustic has been a part of delivering compelling 5.1-channel audio to NBC's viewers of the Olympics since the Beijing Games in 2008, and we are excited to be a part of that experience again in Sochi,” Carroll said.



The Upmax v4 produces 5.1-channel audio from two-channel feeds. Units have been delivered to NBC with a remote control system to facilitate operation. Linear Acoustic has also supplied the company’s Upmax II technology in the form of a special plug-in for use with nonlinear editing systems used at the Olympic Games.



“The new Upmax v4 is an integral component in our effort to maximize 5.1 content for the viewer,” said Karl Malone, NBC Olympics director of sound design. “Its low latency in combination with its small rack footprint makes the v4 an invaluable tool in our NBC Olympics' venue remote trucks as well as the International Broadcast Center.”



Linear Acoustic’s director of technology, Larry Schindel, will attend the games in an on-site technical support role and also consultant for Linear Acoustic products and technologies.