LG U+ Deploys Envivio solution for first Google TV service in Korea

Envivio has announced that LG U+ has deployed Envivio encoders to power its new LG u+tv G multi-screen service, the first service offering in South Korea to support Google TV. LG u+tv G offers subscribers access to live channels and on-demand TV integrated with apps including Search, YouTube, Google Play and Chrome, via an Internet-connected set-top box.

The telecom uses Envivio encoders to power its TV Everywhere service, providing more than 126 channels of video to TVs, PCs, tablets and smartphones.

More than 300 content and service providers around the globe have selected Envivio to power their multi-screen services.