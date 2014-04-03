Latest GPO Version of FCC Rules Now Available

The October 2012 edition of Title 47 of the Code of Federal Regulations—the FCC rules and regulations—can now be obtained from the U.S. Government Printing Office (GPO).



I remember when the Commission used to require a hard copy of the FCC Rules and Regulations be available at broadcast operations; however, I searched Part 73 of the Rules and couldn't find any reference to this requirement, but I would still advise stations to have a copy of the Rules relevant to their particular operations readily available.

The least expensive option for printed copies is to purchase a copy of the applicable rules from the GPO. The FCC released a Public Notice announcing the October 2012 edition of Title 47 of the CFR. The cost for a copy of Parts 70-79, containing broadcast and broadcast auxiliary rules, is $67. To address other operations, you'll likely need Parts 0-19, which covers tower lighting, EAS and general FCC rules, and is also priced at $67. Satellite uplinks, licensed under Part 25, are covered in the Parts 20 to 39 volume, which sells for $52.

For a lower cost alternative, take advantage of the Government Printing Office's Electronic Code of Federal Regulations. There is no charge to access all the rules and you can view and print the part of the rules you need if you want a hard copy.

I find this to be very useful when a question comes up about permissible emissions on a specific frequency, decoding an FCC emission designator, or exactly what's allowed under current FCC Rules.