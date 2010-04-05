IT and Digital Media Workflow Boot Camp

Learn how to build, manage and improve digital workflow throughout your facility!

EARLY BIRD RATES END MAY 14!



Agenda's for Day 1 and Day 2.













FEATURING THESE SPEAKERS AND MUCH MORE!

Bob Hildeman, Chairman and CEO of Streambox

Harry Aire, President and CEO of San Solutions

Fred Fourcher, President and CEO of Bitcentral

Rich Chernock, CTO of Triveni Digital

Joey Faust, National TeleConsultants consultant and co-author of The Service-Oriented Media Enterprise: SOA, BPM, and Web Services in Professional Media Systems

No transition in the media industry — particularly for broadcasters — has been more disruptive than the ongoing conversion of traditional video workflows to new IT solutions. The benefits of a digital workflow may seem evident, but implementing them is a far larger challenge. Gaining the improved efficiencies and quality improvements offered by a digital workflow requires new thinking, new equipment and better-trained operators. Meeting the challenge of implementing these improvements requires education. Broadcast Engineering magazine has designed a powerful two-day seminar to teach those working in content production the benefits of IT and digital workflow and how to implement them.

Broadcast Engineering’s IT and Digital Workflow Boot Camp is designed to raise the IT and production workflow knowledge base of video engineers, media professionals and production managers. From the basics of data network topologies and media servers to monitoring, maintenance and security, Broadcast Engineering’s IT Boot and Digital Workflow Camp will equip attendees with the essential IT knowledge and workflow expertise to put their enterprises on the road to success.

This intense, two-day, highly-focused training program provides video professionals, along with news and production managers, clear insight and guidance on properly-integrating production technologies with IT-based platforms for news, sports and television production content. Attendees will learn how to integrate media asset management systems, storage networks, IP video transport and WANs to reduce costs, improve efficiency and generate new revenue over new distribution platforms.

Schedule of Events:



Day 1: IT Boot Camp

Focusing on IT systems, solutions, equipment and technology

Day 2: Building and Managing Digital Workflows

Focusing on practical digital workflow and production systems









You may choose to attend Day 1 or Day 2. Discounted rates apply when you sign up to attend both days!









Sponsorship Information