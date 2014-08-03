IABM Appoints APAC Director

SINGAPORE - The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) has announced the appointment of Peter Bruce to the position of director for APAC. The appointment reinforces the organisation’s drive to strengthen its global presence and support members, and follows the recent announcement of a director for North America.

Bruce, based in Singapore, will elevate the IABM’s profile in APAC, including Australia and New Zealand, with the aim of increasing membership and lending local support to existing members in the region. Bruce will also be responsible for building a training programme for members.

Peter White, chief executive, IABM, says: “Peter has extensive knowledge of the APAC broadcast market, from both an engineering and commercial point of view and will prove an invaluable member of the IABM team, especially in building our membership by delivering localised and relevant support.”

Bruce has worked in the region for 19 years for the likes of the Vitec Group, and Thomson SA group companies BTS, Sony, and, most recently, for Grass Valley as channel management director.

“In my time in the broadcast industry I have seen significant changes, such as the shift from analogue to digital, and the challenges that manufacturers face. My engineering background and experience in sales, marketing and channel management has given me a unique understanding of the industry and, as such, enables me to appreciate the needs of IABM members, and potential members, and successfully deliver the support they require from the IABM,” says Bruce.

The appointment was effective from 01 July.