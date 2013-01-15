Harmonic receives top ranking from Multimedia Research Group

Harmonic recently announced that Multimedia Research Group (MRG) has ranked Harmonic as the top global headend provider within its annual IPTV market report. MRG's comprehensive study, "IPTV Market Leader Report by Product and Region — Fall 2012," identifies the best IPTV systems and software companies in six key product categories and geographical regions.

The ranking is based on the number of deployed IPTV subscribers using a given vendor's products and the calculated number of input channels for the IPTV video headend segment. Harmonic video infrastructure solutions currently power 29.9 percent of IPTV service providers' headends worldwide, capturing 45.6 percent of the market share in Latin America, 53 percent in Western Europe, and 28 percent in North America.

After gathering data from more than 900 service providers and more than 60 IPTV vendors around the world, MRG determined that Harmonic is the top global headend solutions provider. This was an especially important achievement because Harmonic was the only vendor in this year's report to move up and capture the top spot in MRG’s global IPTV leader rankings.

Over the past two years, Harmonic's advanced IPTV headend solutions have been deployed by more than 240 new telco customers and currently power more than 12,000 channels in North America, helping the company surpass Google/Motorola as the top video headend solutions provider worldwide. Harmonic video infrastructure systems are designed to deliver exceptional video quality while optimizing operational efficiencies through increased density and scalability. Recent customer wins include Northeast Texas telecommunications provider ETEX Telephone Cooperative and Ben Lomand Telephone Cooperative in Tennessee.

Harmonic also recently announced a transition in leadership of its worldwide sales organization. Senior vice president of worldwide sales, Mark Carrington, will step down from his position with the company, but will assist with the transition in the short term. Harmonic has initiated a formal search for Carrington's replacement and in the interim period, senior sales leadership will report directly to Patrick Harshman, president and CEO of Harmonic.