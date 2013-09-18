Harmonic announces its interoperability with Adobe Anywhere

Harmonic announced the interoperability of its Harmonic MediaGrid storage system with Adobe Anywhere, enabling a modern, collaborative workflow, allowing professionals to work together, using centralized media, across standard networks

The integration of the two products enables media organizations to centralize and manage media delivery services from a primary location while giving users of Adobe professional video tools the benefit of collaborating remotely with fast response times and the best available quality that can be delivered over the available network connection.

Adobe Anywhere is a modern collaborative workflow platform that empowers users of Adobe professional video solutions to work together, using centralized media, across standard networks. The MediaGrid shared storage system provides the bandwidth performance and storage capacity needed to support the on-demand adaptive bit rate transcoding used by Adobe Anywhere transcode engines to stream content over bandwidth connections that may lack performance normally needed to edit centrally stored high-resolution, high-quality images.