Gearhouse Broadcast Promotes Tischler to Head of Projects

WATFORD, UKBroadcast services specialist Gearhouse Broadcast has promoted Ed Tischler to head of projects. The experienced broadcast engineer was previously technical projects manager and is currently in Brazil overseeing Gearhouse’s World Cup broadcast projects. Reporting directly to Gearhouse’s COO, Kevin Moorhouse, Ed will join the company’s UK leadership team, and be responsible for running the UK projects business. This will include managing complex broadcast projects, such as the World Cup, from start to completion, as well as developing new business opportunities.



“With the demand from broadcasters for original content to deliver to their audiences, there are lots more project-based opportunities out there for specialists like ourselves,” said Kevin Moorhouse. “We’re promoting Ed, who has an in-depth knowledge of both Gearhouse and the market we operate in, so that he can continue to serve our existing customer base and also ensure that we’re in a position to capitalise on the growing number of new business opportunities.”



“With so much change taking place within the broadcasting industry, both in terms of technology and business, I’m really excited about this new leadership role,” said Tischler. “Our work and expertise in this field are trusted and respected globally which is why we get asked back to the world’s major broadcast events again and again.”





Tischler has worked in broadcast engineering for 12 years. He joined Gearhouse in 2007 and has worked at many international events, including the 2014 and 2010 World Cups, Euro 2012 and 2008, London 2012 and ATP 1000 Tour tennis.