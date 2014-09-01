GatesAir Strengthens Global Sales Team

CINCINNATI, OHIOGatesAir, a global leader in over-the-air television and radio, has hired three seasoned broadcast industry experts to strengthen its global sales team. The new regional sales manager appointments amplify GatesAir’s customer-first approach across the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe and the Asia-Pacific at a time when many countries in these regions are undergoing digital TV and radio transitions, says a Gates release.

Jason Mak joins the Singapore office as regional sales manager for Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and the ASEAN countries, which include Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. Prior to joining GatesAir, Jason’s diversified background included direct sales, business development and technology services from engineering to systems integration, with 15 years of experience in DTV broadcasting, RF and wireless communications. He most recently led the Broadcast Network Division at Nera Telecommunications Ltd., with a focus on delivering turnkey DVB-T/T2 and other broadcast solutions to vertical market segments in Asia-Pacific territories.



Jhonny Maroun has been appointed regional sales manager for the Middle East and North Africa region, based in Lebanon. An engineer with 11 years of entrepreneurial experience, Maroun has held regional director, business development manager and other key positions throughout his career. He most recently served as a regional director at Wohler Technologies, where he was responsible for business operations and strategic growth in the broadcast and media markets.



Xavier Collet joins GatesAir as regional sales manager based out of Paris. Collet will cover Eastern Europe and the CIS countries, which include Russia, Poland, Romania and Turkey. With 15 years of international broadcast sales and business development experience, he previously managed key accounts at Grass Valley and Avid. Most recently, Xavier served as director of sales and business development at Technicolor Network Services, responsible for strategic long-term business growth worldwide.



“GatesAir is fuelling customer intimacy through these strategic appointments, bringing experienced leaders with an entrepreneurial spirit closer to our customers in these regions,” said Alain Pecot, vice president of sales, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific, GatesAir. “Jason, Jhonny and Xavier will help to drive our global sales and business development initiatives, with the agility and responsiveness required to meet the challenges our customers face across digital transitions and optimizing existing analogue networks. We are happy to welcome these leaders to our global sales team.”