FT Maintenance Technician

REQUIREMENTS: Operation, repair and maintenance of broadcast equipment to the component level. Experience in maintaining digital broadcast equipment, including video routers, and switchers, video servers, non-linear editing systems, automation systems, cameras, robotics ,digital audio consoles, network integration, microwave and satellite systems. Thorough knowledge of Windows/Mac/ and Linux based operating systems, TCP/IP networking. CAD experience a plus. SBE certification and FCC license preferred. 2-5 years of maintenance experience in television broadcast preferred. You are required to multi-task and perform all other duties as assigned. You need to be able to work varied hours and have the ability to work well with others. WHDH-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Please submit cover letter and resume to human_resources@whdh.com or mail to WHDH-TV, HR, 7 Bulfinch Pl, Boston, MA 02114 or fax to 617-248-0653.