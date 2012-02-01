Front Porch Digital to highlight DIVASolutions line at BES 2012

At BES 2012, Front Porch Digital will highlight its complete DIVASolutions product line, which is built to help migrate, manage, and market digital content efficiently. The DIVAdirector V4.2 Media Asset Management System is part of that package.

Front Porch Digital DIVAdirector is an easy-to-use and cost-effective media asset management (MAM) system that enables operators, using their Web browsers, to search, locate, and retrieve stored media assets directly from their desktops. V4.2 adds a revamped and simplified browser interface, support for identification and retrieval of clips with noncontiguous timecode (very important for the archivist and preservation community), partial-restore format auto-detection to further simplify user interaction with the complex format/wrapper challenges handled by DIVArchive, and management of remote proxies without the need for their replication specifically for DIVAdirector.



