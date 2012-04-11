Front Porch Digital — Phil Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer

Q. What kind of products or services does your company offer for broadcasters?

Front Porch Digital offers products for content migration, storage management, online video publishing (OVP) and cloud solutions.



Q. What’s new that you will showcase at the NAB Show and that TV broadcasters should look for there?

Several new products will make their debut. We’re particularly excited to unveil our new cloud-service offering called LYNXdr, which promises to reshape video lifecycle management and multichannel global delivery. We’ll also introduce DIVArchive V7.0 with integrated AXF support, which is designed to reach a broader array of applications; DIVAdirector V5.0, the next generation of our media asset management system; and DIVApublish, our integrated OVP system.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market? Front Porch Digital is the industry's trusted solution when it comes to managing video in a file-based workflow. Our consultative approach to working with customers ensures that we always “under promise” and “over deliver” in our solutions. Couple that with our track record of innovation and you have an ideal combination — a company that is out in front using the best technologies on the market to build the most comprehensive solutions for our customers.





Q. What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2012 NAB Show?

This year it will be difficult to discern any one trend, technologically speaking, because the industry is still in recovery mode and demanding its suppliers offer solutions that truly impact the bottom line. So if there’s one trend to take note of, it’s value. Everything we do is driven by the value we can provide to customers, and so we will be showing all of our products in that light. From migration solutions that offer the lowest cost and highest performance, to our award-winning archive and MAM products and our integrated OVP solution, all of our products now come with the option of a cloud-services wrapper. The result? You only pay for what you use, as you use it. This means the world's best content storage management system is now the least expensive storage management solution as well!



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?

We are headquartered in Louisville, Colo., and have 120 employees. We have more than 300 channel partners, and customers in more than 70 countries. Our move to cloud technology for our content storage management solutions represents a major change in infrastructure delivery for Front Porch Digital. Not only does it open up new markets for our solutions, it also offers our existing customers a new way of working that can offer immediate bottom-line impact through lower costs and faster provisioning. By paying only for what they use, customers rely on us to handle the peaks and troughs of system demand. All of our new cloud solutions are completely compatible and integrated with our existing DIVArchive products (V6.4 and above), which means every one of our existing customers is cloud-enabled and can quickly leverage this new platform.

