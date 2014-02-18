FCC Chairman to Address 2014 NAB Show

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler will provide the “FCC Keynote” at the 2014 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The address, which will be held April 8, 9-10 a.m., is expected to provide insight into his views on broadcasting and his expectations on the regulatory front.



Tom Wheeler became the 31st Chairman of the FCC Nov. 4, 2013. He was appointed by President Barack Obama and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate.



Wheeler has been involved with new telecommunications networks and services as a policy expert, an advocate and a businessman for three decades. He also started or helped start multiple companies offering cable, wireless and video communications services. Wheeler is the only person who is represented in both the Cable Television Hall of Fame and The Wireless Hall of Fame.



Prior to joining the FCC, Wheeler was managing director at Core Capital Partners. He also has served as president and CEO of Shiloh Group, LLC and co-founded SmartBrief, an electronic information service for vertical markets.



From 1976 to 1984, Wheeler was associated with the National Cable Television Association, where he was president and CEO from 1979 to 1984. Following NCTA, he was CEO of several high tech companies, including the first company to offer high speed delivery of data to home computers and the first digital video satellite service. From 1992 to 2004, Wheeler served as president and CEO of the Cellular Telecommunications & Internet Association.



NAB Show will be held April 5-10, 2014 in Las Vegas.