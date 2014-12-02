Eyeheight Reports a Banging 2014

LONDON—Eyeheight reports that 2014 was one of its most successful years since the company was formed in 1992 by BBC-trained engineers Steve Crocker and Martin Moore, both of whom were then working as chief engineers in the broadcast post-production industry.



Notable highlights included the use of Eyeheight CC-2M color correctors for coverage the “60th BBC Sports Personality of the Year” awards ceremony which was transmitted on Dec. 15 from the First Direct Arena in Leeds.



Eyeheight’s CC-2M technology was also chosen for the fourth annual “Stargazing Live” series transmitted on BBC Two between Jan. 7 and 9. The series was produced from Jodrell Bank and featured live links from observatories in Hawaii, South Africa and the USA.



Also in January, Eyeheight LE-2M legalizers were used during the German series “Ich bin ein Star...Holt Mich Hier Raus!,” transmitted by RTL.



Eyeheight compliance legalizers were deployed during broadcast television coverage of the 2014 world football championship, hosted by Brazil. A total of 12 LE-2M channels housed in two 1U-high chassis were on site for this year’s tournament which commenced with a match between Brazil and Croatia on June 12.



From late June to early July, Eyeheight DK-2 multi-rate linear downstream keyer delivered the 2014 Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships to television viewers around the world. The keyer was chosen by one of Britain’s largest outside-broadcast service providers.



Eyeheight colur correctors and legalizers returned to Australia for the latest series of the television show, “I’m a Celebrity - Get Me Out of Here!” The program’s 14th U.K. series commenced Nov. 16, produced in 1920x1080 high-definition from a production site at Murwillumbah on the edge of a sub-tropical rain forest.



Eyeheight chose the 2014 NAB Show in Las Vegas as the launch platform for the latest version of its Legal-6 legalizer. This incorporates extended audio capabilities including eight loudness level control channels configured as four AES stereo pairs.



Eyeheight sales director Martin Moore headed to the Creative Pro User Group’s 13th Annual Las Vegas SuperMeet, held at the Riviera Hotel during the April 2014 NAB Show. Eyeheight promoted its plug-in broadcast legalizers for Adobe Premier Pro, Apple Final Cut X, Apple Final Cut 7 and Avid Media Composer 7, plus ITU 1770-X audio leveling software for Apple Final Cut 7.



In the run-up to IBC, Eyeheight announced a major expansion to the capabilities of its BroadcastSafe compliance plug-ins for Avid’s Media Composer and Adobe’s Premiere Pro post-production software. Introduced at IBC itself, BroadcastSafeFCPX is a plug-in video legalizer which works with Apple’s Final Cut Pro X editing software.