Eyeheight announces LE-3G multi-rate video legalizer

Eyeheight has announced the LE-3G, which will make its debut at IBC2012. The multi-rate SD-SDI/HD-SDI video gamut legalizer features full support for 1080p50 and 1080p60 HD production and transmission formats.



Designed for use in television studios, broadcast ingest suites, post-production facilities and playout centers, the LE-3G enables video legalization parameters to be corrected automatically, ensuring full compliance with industry-agreed regulations for broadcast signal delivery. Single-touch presets allow fast configuration to EBU-R103 (Europe), 7.5 IRE pedestal (U.S.) or 0 IRE pedestal (Japan).



Detailed configuration of the legalizer can be performed via an intuitive menu system common to all products in Eyeheight's geNETics series. Backlit LCD pushbuttons guide the operator through the various control modes, including RGB, YUV or composite mode selection; clipping level; soft clipping knee; luma; and chroma gain, black level and hue rotation. Six user memories are available to store group settings.



The LE-3G also has an out-of-gamut-indicate output with Eyeheight's unique visual severity monitor output to show the operator where, on the picture, any correction of the signal is being carried out. A timecode-referenced output log is generated for viewing via a connected PC. An automation port provides PC-based access to preset parameters stored within the LE-3G. Firmware and software are fully updatable via file upload.



Up to six LE-3G modules can be accommodated in a 1 rack-unit Eyeheight FB-9E 19in chassis together with a single auto-switching dual-redundant power supply. Each module can be operated under local control from an Eyeheight FP-9 generic control panel mounted in front of the chassis, or remotely.



In addition to 1080p50 and 1080p60, the LE-3G is compatible with 1080i/50/59.94 or 1080p23.976/24/25/29.97, 720p/50/59.94, and 625/50 or 525/59.94 television standards. Processing is to full 10-bit depth throughout.



