Exhibitor Viewpoint — David T. Turner, Executive Vice President, ENCO Systems Inc.

Q. What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2015 NAB Show?

A. I think the most significant technology trend will be ever-increasing video resolution and all the devices needed to create, produce, store and distribute it. As a professional in the biz, this is exciting stuff. But most importantly, I think the increasing size and quality of video displays is fueling the desire for more and more viewers to experience the incredible resolution and vivid colors this new content provides. And when they add Surround Sound to their new home theatres and experience their first sporting game or music awards show, they will become enthusiasts. The technology is cool, but the common viewer is watching to be entertained and is more likely to “feel” a part of the production when surrounded by a rich and interesting sound field that augments the visual experience. I think content producers understand this, so in addition to seeing outstanding pictures, I expect to hear a renewed emphasis on audio production to help draw viewers “in” to their programs.

Q. What will be your most important product news?

A. ENCO is committed to audio for all radio and TV broadcasters and will be showing numerous new developments at the NAB Show. For TV we have a new generation of our HotShot product that puts hundreds of sound clips at a live operator’s finger tips for truly instant access. It also has an iPad interface to provide a super-portable user interface. We are also showing new IP-based interface technology for our DADtv product that provides tight integration with audio consoles and studio automation systems.

Q. How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

A. ENCO’s playout systems not only provide excellent audio ingest, storage, playout and asset management features, they also provide a very customizable and easy-to-operate user interface ideally suited for a live operator. In addition, our systems possess powerful integration capabilities to provide flexible and reliable audio playback in an automated environment. On top of that our systems provide an accurate as-played logging system with customizable reports that can automate the generation of cue sheets and asset use reporting.

Q. What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

A. NAB is our opportunity to meet face to face with many of the people we interact with all year long and to show the world what we have to offer this industry. ENCO has exhibited at every NAB Show since 1992 and we look forward to each one.