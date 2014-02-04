Ericsson to Provide Video Processing Gear for NBC Olympics Coverage

SOCHI, RUSSIA—NBC Olympics is using video contribution and distribution gear to NBC Olympics, for its coverage of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, Feb. 6-23.

Ericsson will provide a range of its video processing solutions and advanced modular receivers, enabling NBC Olympics to deliver HD broadcasts of the Olympics. Ericsson is also providing expertise from its specialist engineers, who, in addition to assisting with equipment/system set-up, will also be onsite 24/7 to provide multisite support for the event.

"Events like the Olympic Winter Games create an indelible impression on sports fans and we are committed to delivering a TV experience which resonates with the viewer. Therefore, it is imperative that this critical content is delivered to our viewers reliably and with the best picture quality possible," said David Mazza, senior vice president, engineering, NBC Olympics. "We are very pleased to be working once again with Ericsson, as their technology provides excellent picture quality at a highly efficient bit rate."

Ericsson encoding solutions were used by NBC Olympics for the 2012 London Games, 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, the 2008 Beijing Games and the 2006 Winter Olympics from Torino, Italy.