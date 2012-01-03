Envivio transcoder extends multiscreen encoding to the IT datacenter

Envivio, a provider of live and on-demand multiscreen IP video processing and delivery solutions, has introduced a dense and high-quality transcoder for use in IT and headend environments. The transcoder, built on HP BladeSystem c7000 and ProLiant BL460c series servers and powered by Envivio Muse, has been selected by a tier-1 U.S. carrier to power a new, large-scale multiscreen service.

Envivio’s software-centric approach to video compression and processing increases flexibility, improves scalability and reduces time to market for service and content providers. Operators can use Muse on the enterprise-class HP blade to deliver live and on-demand services to iOS and Android devices, PCs with Adobe Flash or Silverlight, connected TVs, and traditional MPEG-2 and AVC set-top boxes.

The upgradable Muse software also makes it easy for operators to add profiles as new devices are introduced, and it supports advanced services such as ad insertion and content protection on mobile devices.

Envivio uses internally developed codecs to ensure superior video quality on any device, from 1080p HD to mobile resolutions for smartphones. Muse also supports picture-in-picture, alternative audio languages, closed captions, DVB-Subtitles and DVB-Teletext for a rich user experience.