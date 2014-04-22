Digital Nirvana Teams Up with EMEA Gateway

FREMONT, CALIF.– Digital Nirvana announced a partnership with EMEA Gateway for global sales and marketing operations. Founded by industry veteran Guy Elliott, EMEA Gateway has over 25 years of experience selling hardware and software products in the broadcast industry throughout the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.With more than a hundred countries, each with a unique business culture, the EMEA region presents both challenges and opportunities



“EMEA is a key component in Digital Nirvana’s global business expansion plan. By joining forces with EMEA Gateway, we benefit from their expertise in this diverse marketplace,” said Arco Groenenberg, director of sales and marketing for Broadcast Products for Digital Nirvana. “This gives us instant traction to penetrate the market, increase brand awareness, expand our reseller networks, and manage the sales pipeline.”



