Deluxe MediaRecall to Digitize 400,000 Hours for NBS Sports

Credit: NBC Sports Group.



NORTHVALE, N.J. and STAMFORD, CONN.— NBC Sports Group has tapped Deluxe MediaRecall to digitize, catalog and store the group's 400,000 hours of sports film and video content.



From content on obsolete videotape formats such as the TV broadcast coverage of the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games and clips from the first Super Bowl in 1967, to the 2012 HD broadcast of Super Bowl XLVI, Deluxe will encode to a digital master and apply metadata for all of NBC Sports Group’s media. The master files will then be imported into a media asset management system to enable search, discovery and file-based workflow delivery.



“While the historical preservation of our media and reduced physical storage costs are welcome byproducts of such an enormous undertaking, the most compelling reason for NBC Sports Group to complete this migration is to reduce in-production turnaround times of critical deliverables to nearly zero,” said Darryl Jefferson, vice president of digital workflow for the NBC Sports Group. “With our new facility in Stamford, we engineered for true, file-based production, whether at our studios or in remote locations. NBCUniversal’s partnership with Deluxe is ideal to make that happen in less time and with greater ease than we could do on our own.”



NBC Sports Group consists of broadcast television, cable television, radio and digital sports assets, including NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBC Sports Network, Golf Channel, 11 NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Radio and their respective digital properties.



