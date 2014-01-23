Dejero to Provide Wi-Fi Hotpots for its Customers at Winter Olympics

KITCHENER, ONTARIO — Dejero will offer a range of on-location services in Sochi, Russia, for broadcasters covering the upcoming Winter Olympics. Dejero will offer its technical services Feb. 5-24, which includes two days prior to the opening ceremony and one day after the closing ceremony.



Beginning Feb. 5, Dejero is providing customers with access to two private, fully licensed Wi-Fi hotspots. The first, overlooking the Sochi Games Park, offers a backdrop for live shots and other video coverage from the heart of the facilities for ice events. The other hotspot provides a panoramic view of the central square in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, the base location for alpine events. The private Wi-Fi links at both locations will assure strong and reliable uplink connectivity for broadcasters to transmit high-quality, low-latency HD and SD video, even as local cell networks become crowded. Dejero will also provide 24/7 on-site technical support.



Dejero customers will use Live+ 20/20 Transmitters as well as the Live+ mobile app to transmit Live coverage, as well as to store and forward video for later broadcast. Both solutions enable field news reporters to encode and transmit HD or SD video directly over 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, or Ethernet connections from locations that are impractical for traditional ENG vehicles to access. In addition, the networks’ master control personnel will use the cloud-based Live+ Portal to manage and control transmitters, monitor transmission health and manage the distribution of content on-air and online.



“Although the Games don't begin until Feb. 7, our team has been onsite in Sochi for several weeks to test uplink connectivity and prepare the comprehensive technical support our customers have come to expect,” said Dejero CEO Brian Cram.