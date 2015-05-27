CP Communications Adds BarnFind’s BarnOne to Production Trucks

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIF. – BarnFind America is teeing it up for CP Communications. BarnFinder’s BarnOne multifunctional signal transportation platform has been installed in CP Communication's new RF production trucks. The BarnOne system will streamline fiber transport for live coverage of upcoming golf tournaments.

CP Communications designed the RF fiber transmission trucks, with a BarnOne platform in each truck to accommodate signal transmission for a baseline of six RF cameras and 14 RF microphones, with a max of 30 cameras. All RF mics, effects and cameras are laid out over a fiber infrastructure, which BarnOne distributes out of the RF truck to the mobile production unit.

BarnFind America is the U.S. branch of Norwegian manufacturer Barnfind Technologies and is located in Laguna Niguel, Calif.