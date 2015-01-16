Convergence India Slated for Jan. 21

NEW DELHI, INDIA—The 2015 edition of Convergence India will be held Jan. 21–23 in New Delhi. The event is expected to gather 15,000 business visitors and participation by 400-plus companies from 30 countries to showcase latest trends and technologies, according to the organizers.



This year’s theme is “Connecting India,” and it marks the 23rd anniversary of the gathering.



“India is the third largest economy in the world and in the ICT, broadcast and digital media industry plays a vital role in the development of the country,” said S.J Singh, president of Exhibitions India Group. “At the 23rd edition of Convergence India, our focus will be on knowledge sharing, high level engagement, strategic debate and networking with key stakeholders involved in the industry.”



Last year’s event had more than 12,000 visitors and participation by 326 exhibitors from around 20 countries. The conference had over 144 speakers and attracted over 1,134 delegates, the organizers said.