Conference Preview: Software-Based Broadcast Infrastructure
This will be a presentation detailing the transformations BBC NI have gone through since installing their software-based broadcast infrastructure in 2008, and
the costs and savings made as business requirements have evolved in that time – from SD SDI tape workflows through HD card-based migrations and forward into the world of IP.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox