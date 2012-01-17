CompanionLink Software Announces Two-Way PIM Sync for Android and Windows smartphones at CES

CompanionLink Software announced two-way synchronization of contacts, calendars, tasks, and memos between popular CRM systems and the latest smartphones and tablets announced at CES 2012. More than 25 new devices on both the Android and Windows Phone platforms were announced, including the Samsung Galaxy Note, Sony Xperia S, EeePad Memo 7-inch tablet, Motorola DROID 4 and the Nokia Lumia 900.

CompanionLink offers four sync options: USB, Wi-Fi, Hosted Wireless, and via Google. New smartphones and tablets can sync with a variety of CRM platforms such as Microsoft Outlook, Salesforce.com, Sage ACT!, Google, Zoho CRM, SugarCRM, Lotus Notes, Palm Desktop, Highrise and GoldMine.

CompanionLink licenses start at $49.95. A 14-day free trial is also available. Free phone support, free updates and a 90-day money back guarantee are included with every license.