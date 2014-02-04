Clear-Com Intercom Systems Connect Olympics Production

SOCHI, RUSSIA—Clear-Com intercom systems are being used in three of the 2104 Sochi Winter Games indoor venues to help coordinate television production. Systems have been installed at the Bolshoy Ice Dom, Russki Gorki Jumping Center and the Sanki Sliding Center. All are constructed with Clear-Com Eclipse digital switching matrices.



These systems were permanently installed by Clear-Com’s Russian partner, Pavlo @ Oltbert and will remain at the three venues after the completion of the 2014 Winter Games for use in connection with local sporting or musical events.



The Clear-Com systems are sized for the individual venues, with the largest number of key panels (18) being installed at the Sanki Sliding Center. A total of 16 wireless beltpack stations will be in use there also. (32 beltpacks are being employed at the RusSki Gorki complex.)