Civolution delivers advancements in content recognition at NAB 2012

Civolution will be demonstrating its full product range at NAB 2012, including a major upgrade to its Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) system, SyncNow. The company’s ACR technology allows for advanced interactive media services that run on companion devices or connected-TV platforms. The company’s latest ACR offering – SyncNow - smart services – is a server-side content identification and triggering service that provides real-time recognition of broadcast content such as advertisements, movies, TV series and music.

Companion App providers and social-TV platforms can now work more deeply with advertising agencies and brands to further monetize their app platforms, and advertisers can leverage the solutions to build attractive synchronized, interactive and multiscreen ad campaigns, enabling direct product purchases from companion devices.

The new service complements Civolution’s SyncNow - 2nd screen system, which integrates on the client side and enables identification and synchronization between broadcast, on-demand, or recorded television content and interactive applications on companion devices (tablets, smart phones, laptops) to present synchronized interactive user experiences including auto check-in.