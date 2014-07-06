Cinegy Partners with Centrax in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA—Cinegy has announced its recent expansion in South Africa with local partner and system integrator Centrax Systems. Centrax Systems will provide Cinegy's complete portfolio of solutions and products to the South African market.



“As an authorized reseller of Cinegy solutions, we believe that Cinegy’s product portfolio will strengthen our digital media offering and our services for Media solutions to broadcasters in South Africa,” says Dennis Msimango, Executive Director Centrax Systems.