Chyron—Paul Glasgow, Vice President of EMEA Sales

Q. What broad technology trends do you think will be front-and-centre at IBC2012?





I’m absolutely sure the real buzz will be around the integration of second screen and social media into broadcast workflow. This approach to programming offers a more intimate relationship with viewers, better targeted advertising and opens the door to additional sponsorship opportunities. Most importantly, the integration of both social media and multiplatform distribution presents an additional mechanism for broadcasters to generate revenue.



Q. Any thoughts on how the current economic climate will affect the show?



I’m sure the current economic situation will affect attendance at this year’s IBC show as broadcasters continue to deal with tight budgets and limited staff. However, the industry hasn’t stopped: broadcasters are still rolling out new services and vendors are still introducing new technological innovations. The visitors we will see in Amsterdam this year are likely to have specific business needs and agendas that they are seeking to meet.



Q. What’s new that you will show at IBC2012 that broadcasters should look for?



Making its European debut at IBC2012 is ENGAGE, our new platform designed for integrating second screen, social media and social TV data into live TV broadcasts. Also being introduced for the first time to European broadcasters is SHOUT, a standalone software application that enables media organizations to bring social media commentary into their live broadcasts quickly and easily. In addition, we will showcase Axis World Graphics 2.0, the international version of our cloud-based service, which boasts new order management and mapping capabilities.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?



Chyron has spent a lot of time and engineering resources in an effort to help broadcasters find solutions that meet their bottom line. Our BlueNet end-to-end graphics workflow is the slickest way of creating graphics for broadcast, the Web and now, second screen and social media. Leveraging the BlueNet workflow enables broadcasters to seamlessly create graphics in the cloud or on the ground; and operational staff can be used more effectively and across geographies. While most of our commercial clients have already made significant reductions to overall operations, BlueNet enables them to easily roll out new services when needed, and to deliver and interact with new markets at incremental cost.



Q. Last year I asked whether 3D was Hope, Hype or In Between. This year, I want to know similar thoughts on “social media and broadcasters.”



The concept of a “broadcaster” has changed dramatically in recent years. In fact, one could argue that this is not a correct “label” anymore as broadcasting is largely an important subset of operations. Seamless integration of branded social media and second-screen experience within the “broadcast chain” is an area of significant activity, as additional revenues flow through the workflows. Live graphics is the logical point of integration with social media, be it with Facebook, Twitter, polls, quizzes, trending, or SMS—each of which play a role in the live-to-air and second-screen graphics mix. The challenge now is delivering these ever-evolving value chains quickly enough, and at an incremental cost and complexity to existing workflows.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?



Chyron is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., with European offices located in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company currently employs 121 employees. Chyron is a leading global provider of graphics solutions including the Axis World Graphics online content creation software and order management system, on-air graphics systems, clip servers, channel branding, and graphics asset management solutions, all of which may be incorporated into the company’s BlueNet end-to-end graphics workflow.



Q. How many years have you been going to the IBC show and what’s your fondest memory? What’s your favorite restaurant or pub?



My first IBC was actually in Brighton when I was in my twenties. I was working for an OB company who provided a live feed from the sea front to the conference centre. At the end of the show, I did a “Reggie Perrin” stripping off and running into the sea. Unfortunately, it was very cold, but fortunately, YouTube wasn’t invented so the footage is long lost. I have to say that I prefer IBC in Amsterdam and have great memories since the first IBC held there. I’m going to be cheeky and not say the name of my favorite restaurant, as it gets booked up and I still want to get a table.



